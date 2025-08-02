China sees 20.6 percent more domestic trips in H1

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- Over 3.28 billion domestic trips were made in China in the first half (H1) of 2025, a year-on-year increase of 20.6 percent, according to data released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Friday.

A total of 3.15 trillion yuan (about 441 billion U.S. dollars) was spent by domestic tourists during these six months -- up 15.2 percent from the same period of 2024.

Notably, the number of domestic trips made by rural residents increased by 30.6 percent year on year, with a 30.1-percent rise in spending compared to the first half of last year. Both increases were significantly higher than those for urban residents, the data showed.

