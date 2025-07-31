Kaifeng turns Bianhe River into popular destination

People's Daily Online) 11:08, July 31, 2025

Photo shows a night view of the Bianhe River in Kaifeng, central China's Henan Province. (People's Daily Online/Shang Mingzhen)

Kaifeng city in central China's Henan Province has transformed the Bianhe River, an ancient waterway that once witnessed the prosperity of the Northern Song Dynasty (960–1127), into a 2.5-kilometer "golden waterway" for tourism, blazing a new path for high-quality cultural tourism development.

Tourists can enjoy intangible cultural heritage and interactive performances on nearly 20 themed boats, each inspired by famous Northern Song Dynasty figures and titles of Song Dynasty (960–1279) iambic verses, stationed at 16 fixed sites.

A spectacular live performance at the center of Longting Lake integrates the grandeur of the Song Dynasty into the shimmering waters, making it a must-visit attraction for tourists.

11 replica Song Dynasty bridges each tell their own historical stories, enhanced by illuminated lighting and distinctive scenic design. There are also five replica Song Dynasty gardens, styled according to seasonal themes.

A floating market on Longting Lake features walkways, commercial barges, more than 50 boats, and traditional decorative arrangements, offering tourists convenient rest stops and photo opportunities.

Today, the Bianhe River connects culture, landscape, and commerce, enabling visitors to immerse themselves in Song Dynasty culture while promoting the revitalization of surrounding businesses, serving as a vivid example of Kaifeng's high-quality cultural tourism development.

