China's cyberspace watchdog summons Nvidia over H20 chip security risks

Xinhua) 16:18, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- China's cyberspace regulator on Thursday summoned U.S. tech giant Nvidia over security risks concerning its H20 AI chip sold to China.

The company was asked to give explanations and submit relevant proof materials on this issue. This is aimed at safeguarding cyberspace and data security for Chinese users per laws on network and data security and personal information protection, according to the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

Recently, Nvidia's artificial intelligence chips have been alleged to pose serious security risks, and some U.S. lawmakers have called for advanced chips exported abroad to be equipped with "tracking and positioning" functions.

U.S. artificial intelligence experts disclosed that the "tracking and positioning" and "remote shutdown" technologies of Nvidia chips have matured, the CAC said in a statement.

