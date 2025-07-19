What messages did Nvidia CEO deliver in Beijing?

Xinhua) 14:24, July 19, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- During his third visit to China this year, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang faced a flurry of questions from eager journalists.

Inquiries extended far beyond the U.S. tech giant's market cap, which recently exceeded 4 trillion U.S. dollars. The press wanted to know how Nvidia was navigating the complex China-U.S. tech terrain and what its future development path entails.

Markets and industry players alike have been closely monitoring the insights Huang shared amid his busy schedule: a keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo, a meeting with head of the expo's organizer, several group interviews, and a "fireside chat" with a Chinese tech firm executive.

Huang's key messages were unambiguous: the Chinese market is essential, China's AI ascent is admirable, China-U.S. cooperation in the field must outpace rivalry, and tomorrow's global supply chains must be collaborative webs, not chokepoints.

MARKET "LARGE" AND "DYNAMIC"

Huang made it clear that China is already the world's second-largest technology market and continues to grow rapidly, making it "a very important market" in Nvidia's global strategy.

"There are a lot of very dynamic, innovative customers," Huang said. "If you want to be a great company and a great supplier, you need not only excellent products but also excellent customers," and China has those kinds of customers.

"Here in China, people are so advanced. The technology adoption is so fast," he observed, citing the widespread shift toward cashless transactions as an example of how China's innovative applications are setting global trends -- with companies worldwide learning from its practices.

Huang has reiterated his long-term commitment to the country in interviews. Describing the Chinese market as "large," "dynamic," and "a very innovative system," he said, "it's really important that American companies are able to compete and serve the market here in China. And it's a great springboard for all the other markets as well."

Despite a significant decline in Nvidia's market share in the Chinese chip market due to U.S. restrictions, China still accounted for 12.53 percent of Nvidia's total revenue during the last fiscal quarter.

The company will resume the sales of its H20 AI chips to China, Huang announced during the Beijing visit. Following this announcement, Nvidia's shares surged 4.04 percent.

AI DEVELOPMENT THRIVING

Huang's second message was that China's AI industry is "moving very fast," highlighting its robust ecosystem of startups, major cloud service providers and a strong talent pool.

He highlighted the broad application of AI in China, mentioning that "AI is being applied to everything from consumer applications, internet shopping, grocery delivery to self-driving cars and all these incredible applications."

"If you want to maintain, you have to invest," he said. "The market is moving so fast and it's so competitive -- we have to continue to advance ourselves," Huang said, noting what he called a "great future" in the Chinese market.

He referred to Chinese AI models such as DeepSeek as "world-class," and hailed China's open-source AI as "a catalyst for global progress," giving every country and industry the chance to join the AI revolution.

China is home to 50 percent of the world's AI researchers, he noted, praising the country's robust education in science and mathematics.

Huang welcomed the rise of Chinese competitors, saying that the technologies they've created are impressive.

CHINA-U.S. COOPERATION: "THERE'S ALWAYS ROOM FOR TWO"

Commenting on the tech rivalry between China and the U.S., Huang said, "there's always room in any house for at least two people." He reminded everyone that technological advancement has historically increased the global pie and can benefit all parties involved.

"The world's GDP will continue to grow... I have every optimism and every belief that the U.S. will continue to be very vibrant. China will be incredibly dynamic and continue to grow," he said.

"Competitors are bringing many challenges of different types...but they're not my enemies, they're my competitors...and we can make each other better, we can make the market better, we can make the industry better," he said.

While striking a positive note on technological cooperation, Huang stated that he hopes to get more advanced chips into China than H20. "The technology is always moving on. And I think it's sensible that whatever we are allowed to sell in China will continue to get better over time as well," he told reporters.

SUPPLY CHAIN A "MIRACLE"

Huang's final message sheds light on China's supply chain, which he described as a "miracle" and its integral place in the interconnected world of manufacturing and technology.

"The supply chain here in China is very advanced, especially for high-volume, consumer-oriented, delicate manufacturing," he said, mentioning products like batteries, solar panels, and electric vehicles, which are "increasingly difficult to manufacture outside China."

The world's supply chain is fundamentally interconnected, "it is inevitable today that no region can build anything wholly by themselves," he said during a meeting with Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade, organizer of the expo.

For Nvidia, this interconnectedness is tangible -- it takes 200 different technology companies from every single corner of the world to build one of the company's AI computers, he explained.

"We have incredibly complicated supply chains and we depend on technology providers all over the world," Huang said, highlighting the global supply chain's role in reducing cost and increasing efficiency.

