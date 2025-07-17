Nvidia CEO eyes "great future" in Chinese market

Xinhua) 10:29, July 17, 2025

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Hailing China as a "dynamic and innovative" market, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on Wednesday reaffirmed his long-term commitment to the country during a media briefing in Beijing.

The founder of one of the world's most valuable tech firms is in the Chinese capital this week for the opening ceremony of the third China International Supply Chain Expo. This is Huang's third visit to China since the start of 2025, and he plans to make the most of it by also participating in related events.

Noting that China has become a leading technology market and is growing rapidly, Huang told reporters the country is a key market with many dynamic and innovative customers.

If you want to be a great company and a great supplier, you need not only excellent products but also excellent customers. China has that kind of customer, Huang said.

"We are doing our best to serve the market here," he added.

Eyeing what he called a "great future" in the Chinese market, Huang emphasized the importance of further expanding the company's presence in China.

"If you want to maintain, you have to invest," he said. "The market is moving so fast and it's so competitive -- we have to continue to advance ourselves."

Huang, however, welcomed the rise of Chinese competitors, calling them a force for industry progress.

Huang said that China has formidable companies and the technologies they've created are impressive.

"They're not my enemies, they're my competitors... and we can make each other better. We can make the market better, we can make the industry better," he said.

On Tuesday, Huang told a group of journalists that the company will resume the sales of its H20 AI chips to China. Following this announcement, Nvidia's shares surged 4.04 percent.

Huang revisited this topic at the media briefing on Wednesday. "I hope to get more advanced chips into China than H20. And the reason is that technology is always moving on."

"Some years from now, we will have more and better technologies. And I think it's sensible that whatever we are allowed to sell in China will continue to get better over time as well," he said.

Huang also hailed the talent pool of China, especially in the sector of artificial intelligence.

"There are really extraordinary engineers and professionals in China," said the senior executive. "We are expanding in China all the time. We continue to advance our technology and our contribution to markets, which will give us an opportunity to hire more people."

