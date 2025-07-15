H20 chips cleared for sales to Chinese market: Nvidia’s Jensen Huang

Global Times) 15:15, July 15, 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the US government has granted export permits of its H20 chips to China, China's state broadcaster CCTV reported. The company will begin the shipment soon, Huang said.

"I am announcing that the US govt has approved for us, filing licenses, to start shipping H20s. We will start to sell the H20s to the Chinese market, and I am looking to shipping H20s very soon," Huang said, revealing that the company is launching a new graphics card named RTX Pro, which is designed for computer graphics, digital twins, and artificial intelligence.

The Chinese market is vast and vibrant and artificial intelligence is developing rapidly in China, Huang said, noting that he is pleased to see the progress in AI in China, according to the CCTV report.

China is home to 50 percent of the world's AI researchers, which make it indeed crucial for American companies to establish a presence in the Chinese market, Huang said.

The H20, which had been Nvidia's most powerful AI chip cleared for Chinese sales, was introduced after Washington tightened export controls in October 2023.

Jensen Huang made the remarks in Beijing, as he is set to attend the opening ceremony of the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing on Wednesday and participate in relevant activities at the invitation of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), CCTV reported on Tuesday.

This is Huang's third visit to China in 2025.

Huang downplayed US fears that his firm's chips will aid the Chinese military, days ahead of the trip to China, CNBC reported.

In an interview with CNN aired Sunday, Huang said "we don't have to worry about" China's military using US-made technology because "they simply can't rely on it."

"It could be limited at any time; not to mention, there's plenty of computing capacity in China already," Huang said. "They don't need Nvidia's chips, certainly, or American tech stacks in order to build their military," he said, according to CNBC.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)