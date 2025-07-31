Home>>
China's 12-year-old Yu Zidi reaches second final at Aquatics Worlds
(Xinhua) 11:09, July 31, 2025
Yu Zidi in action during the women's 200m butterfly semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)
SINGAPORE, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China's 12-year-old Yu Zidi advanced to her second final at the World Aquatics Championships here on Wednesday, clocking two minutes 7.95 seconds in the women's 200-meter butterfly semifinal.
Yu, who narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley on Monday, placed sixth in her semifinal heat.
The race was led by Olympic champion Summer McIntosh of Canada, who posted a time of 2:06.22.
Competing in her first international meet, Yu qualified for the final as the eighth-fastest swimmer overall. The final will be held on Thursday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Elendt wins women's 100m breaststroke, China's Tang takes bronze
- Beijing to host 2026 World Aquatics Short-Course Swimming Championships
- Qin Haiyang wins China's first swimming gold at Singapore Worlds
- China dominant at World Aquatic Artistic Swimming WC Super Final
- China dominates 1st day of World Aquatics Artistic Swimming World Cup 2025 Super Final
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.