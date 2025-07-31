China's 12-year-old Yu Zidi reaches second final at Aquatics Worlds

Xinhua) 11:09, July 31, 2025

Yu Zidi in action during the women's 200m butterfly semifinal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

SINGAPORE, July 30 (Xinhua) -- China's 12-year-old Yu Zidi advanced to her second final at the World Aquatics Championships here on Wednesday, clocking two minutes 7.95 seconds in the women's 200-meter butterfly semifinal.

Yu, who narrowly missed the podium with a fourth-place finish in the 200-meter individual medley on Monday, placed sixth in her semifinal heat.

The race was led by Olympic champion Summer McIntosh of Canada, who posted a time of 2:06.22.

Competing in her first international meet, Yu qualified for the final as the eighth-fastest swimmer overall. The final will be held on Thursday.

