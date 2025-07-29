Qin Haiyang wins China's first swimming gold at Singapore Worlds

Qin Haiyang on his way to victory in the men's 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xia Yifang)

SINGAPORE, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Qin Haiyang claimed the men's 100-meter breaststroke title on Monday, securing China's first swimming gold medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore.

Qin, 26, touched the wall in 58.23 seconds, edging out Italy's Nicolo Martinenghi by 0.35 seconds. Denis Petrashov of Kyrgyzstan took the bronze in 58.88.

Qin had stunned the swimming world at the 2023 Fukuoka World Championships, where he captured four gold medals, including three in breaststroke. However, he missed the 2024 Doha Worlds and left that year's Paris Olympic Games without an individual title.

Qin celebrates after winning the men's 100m breaststroke final, July 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

"This definitely helps with confidence," Qin said. "Winning this gold isn't something that comes easily for me. It means a lot."

Still recovering from injury, Qin admitted he was not yet at his best. "I've been injured, and I'm probably at 70 percent of my peak form. It takes time to fully recover."

A key member of China's gold-winning medley relay team in Paris, Qin has now set his sights on individual Olympic glory at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

"I have a lot of anticipation for LA 2028," he said. "There are still a few years to go, and I hope I can keep chasing my dream - to win Olympic gold in this event."

