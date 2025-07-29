Beijing to host 2026 World Aquatics Short-Course Swimming Championships

Xinhua) 16:16, July 29, 2025

SINGAPORE, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has been confirmed as the host city for the 2026 World Aquatics Short-Course Swimming Championships following a decision by the World Aquatics Bureau.

The announcement was made during the World Aquatics General Congress in Singapore, held alongside the ongoing World Aquatics Championships.

More than 1,000 elite swimmers from over 200 countries and regions are expected to compete in the Chinese capital over six days in late 2026.

Beijing, known for its extensive experience in hosting major international sporting events, was selected after a competitive bidding process, World Aquatics said.

"Beijing has demonstrated time and again its capacity to deliver world-class events across all aquatic disciplines," said World Aquatics president Husain Al-Musallam. "We are confident that this tradition of excellence will continue in 2026."

Beijing has previously hosted 38 World Aquatics events and is also set to stage the full-scale World Aquatics Championships in 2029, which will include open water swimming and high diving in addition to the five core disciplines.

This will be the third time China has hosted the World Aquatics Swimming Championships (25m), following Shanghai in 2006 and Hangzhou in 2018.

Chinese Swimming Association president Zhou Jihong welcomed the decision. "We are thrilled and deeply honored to host this prestigious championship in Beijing, a city with a strong Olympic legacy and enduring passion for aquatic sports," said Zhou. "This is an important opportunity to showcase the talents of the world's best swimmers, and we will work tirelessly to ensure a world-class experience for athletes, officials, and fans alike."

Among those anticipating the event is Chinese Olympic champion and men's 100m freestyle long-course world record holder Pan Zhanle.

"I can't wait to compete in front of a home crowd," said Pan. "The short-course championships bring a unique intensity and excitement. I hope to make history in Beijing and inspire the next generation of swimmers."

With the successful bid, China further strengthens its role as a major contributor to the global aquatics community, having hosted more than 100 World Aquatics events to date, the federation said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Du Mingming)