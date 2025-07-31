The Philippines is troublemaker in South China Sea: defense ministry

Xinhua) 10:09, July 31, 2025

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Philippines is a genuine troublemaker and a creator of danger in the South China Sea, said Zhang Xiaogang, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense.

Zhang made the remarks at a press conference on Wednesday in response to a query regarding the Philippine defense chief's claim that the Philippine military will respond to China's "aggressive" actions in the South China Sea and that the Philippine side is strengthening defense cooperation with the United States, Australia, Japan, and India.

Such remarks are a complete distortion of the facts and an attempt to shift blame, said Zhang.

The territorial scope of the Philippines was defined long ago through a series of international treaties, and the islands in the South China Sea are not within the Philippine territory, according to the spokesperson.

However, the Philippine side has illegally occupied some reefs and islands of China's Nansha Islands, frequently provoked and harassed China at sea, and even aligned itself with external forces to stir up trouble in the South China Sea, the spokesperson said.

China remains firmly committed to safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, and it will continue to resolutely counter the Philippines' infringement and provocative actions in accordance with the law and regulations, Zhang said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)