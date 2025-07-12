Unmanned devices tested in South China Sea

An intelligent seawater sampling unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) departs from the "Xiangyanghong 10" in the northern waters of the South China Sea, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Chinese researchers successfully carried out scientific tests involving various types of drones, unmanned surface vessels, and autonomous underwater vehicles aboard the "Xiangyanghong 10" in the northern waters of the South China Sea in recent days.

The "Innovative Integrated Intelligent Systems Expedition," led by the Advanced Institute for Ocean Research under Southern University of Science and Technology, in collaboration with multiple research institutes, high-tech companies, and science popularization organizations, conducted real-time assessments of the innovation, integration, and intelligence of these unmanned scientific exploration devices.

A thermal-imaging surveillance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) takes off from the "Xiangyanghong 10" to conduct scientific research in the northern waters of the South China Sea, July 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

An unmanned survey vessel conducts scientific research in the northern waters of the South China Sea, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

An aeromagnetic fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flies over the "Xiangyanghong 10" to conduct scientific research in the northern waters of the South China Sea, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Chief scientist of the "Innovative Integrated Intelligent Systems Expedition" Lin Jian (C), also dean and chair professor of the Advanced Institute for Ocean Research at Southern University of Science and Technology, supervises operations of scientific research aboard the "Xiangyanghong 10" in the northern waters of the South China Sea, July 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

Researchers hoist an autonomous underwater vehicle into the sea in the northern waters of the South China Sea, July 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

The "Xiangyanghong 10" conducts "Unmanned Swarm" scientific research in the northern waters of the South China Sea, July 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

The "Dolphin 3" surface rescue robot conducts test in the northern waters of the South China Sea, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

A cross-domain robot takes off from the "Xiangyanghong 10" to conduct scientific research in the northern waters of the South China Sea, July 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiansong)

