Chinese culture show offers immersive experience at Botswana secondary school

Xinhua) 10:55, July 30, 2025

GABORONE, July 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese culture show was performed on Tuesday at a secondary school with an international enrolment in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, to offer an immersive journey and highlight the beauty of cultural exchanges.

Organized by Maru-a-Pula School, the Chinese Embassy in Botswana, and the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana (CIUB), the event featured various cultural activities, including traditional Chinese music, calligraphy, martial arts performances, and language lessons.

Students actively participated in hands-on activities such as calligraphy, chopstick challenges, martial arts demonstrations, and even naming their favorite Chinese dishes in Chinese. A standout moment came when CIUB instructors performed a traditional Botswana song in the local language.

Delivering welcoming remarks, Nicholas Evans, principal of Maru-a-Pula School, emphasized the event's significance in fostering friendship, mutual understanding, and cultural exchange.

"This celebration is more than just a showcase; it is a bridge connecting China and Botswana," he said, noting that the strong bilateral relationship between Botswana and China is built on mutual respect, cooperation, and cultural exchange.

Cui Yin, counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Botswana, attended the event, along with the school teachers and students.

