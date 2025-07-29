Chinese talent show held at Botswana English-medium school

Xinhua) 13:57, July 29, 2025

A student performs during a Chinese talent show at the Legae English Medium School in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana, July 28, 2025. A Chinese talent show was held here on Monday to provide students with a platform to explore Chinese culture and deepen cross-cultural understanding through diverse performances. (Photo by Tshekiso Tebalo/Xinhua)

GABORONE, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese talent show was held at an English-medium school here on Monday to provide students with a platform to explore Chinese culture and deepen cross-cultural understanding through diverse performances.

Themed "Inheriting Chinese Culture, Showcasing Youthful Talents," the event took place at the Legae English Medium School in Gaborone, the capital of Botswana.

School Principal Naseema Karodia described the show as a celebration of language, culture, creativity, and confidence.

"Today is not just about performances. It's about embracing diversity, learning from each other, and challenging ourselves through Chinese songs, dances, stories, and poetry," she said.

The students not only showcased their talents but also demonstrated how language can build bridges between cultures, she added.

The competition featured 20 contestants in 15 groups, who captivated the audience with performances ranging from Chinese songs and dances to martial arts, poetry, and paper-cutting. All participants received awards and certificates in recognition of their efforts.

The event was attended by guests from the Chinese Embassy in Botswana and the Confucius Institute at the University of Botswana.

Since 2018, the Legae English Medium School has included Chinese as part of its full-time language program, known as Confucius Classes, for students from Standard Three to Standard Six.

