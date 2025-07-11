Poll shows rising interest in Chinese culture

Xinhua) July 11

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A survey released on Friday shows that the majority of international respondents view exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations as essential to promoting peace, development and modernization in today's increasingly interconnected world.

The survey, released during the Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting in Beijing, gathered responses from over 12,300 individuals across six continents, including Asia, Europe, Africa, South America, North America and Oceania.

The poll highlights a rising international interest in Chinese culture. About 81.6 percent of respondents believe that China's cultural influence and soft power are on the rise globally. Additionally, over 75 percent recognize the contribution of Chinese civilization to world civilizations.

It also shows that more than 90 percent of respondents agree that respecting the diversity of civilizations is a fundamental principle for the international community. Meanwhile, about 90.2 percent believe that no country can overcome global challenges alone and that joint efforts from all nations are vital.

Support for cultural preservation and innovation is also strong. A total of 88.5 percent say both are equally important, while 89.4 percent call for stronger international exchanges to enhance mutual understanding.

The survey was jointly conducted by the China Media Group and Renmin University of China. It collected responses from individuals aged 18 to 65.

