China pledges continued service for foreign-invested enterprises: minister

Xinhua) 08:45, July 30, 2025

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Minister of Industry and Information Technology Li Lecheng on Tuesday met in Beijing with a delegation from the U.S.-China Business Council (USCBC) led by board chair Rajesh Subramaniam.

The two sides exchanged views on areas such as equipment and machinery, as well as intelligent manufacturing.

The ministry will, as always, provide service and support for foreign-invested enterprises, remain committed to upholding a fair, just and open market order, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of all market entities, Li said.

The minister expressed the hope that the USCBC will continue to foster an environment conducive to healthy industrial cooperation and trade between China and the United States, encourage more American companies to invest and develop in China, actively engage in the country's new industrialization drive, and deliver increasingly competitive products and services, to achieve mutual benefits and win-win results.

Subramaniam applauded the ministry's pragmatic initiatives to support foreign businesses in China and pledged that the USCBC will remain steadfast in promoting the sound development of U.S.-China economic and trade relations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)