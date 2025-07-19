China introduces measures to encourage reinvestment by foreign-funded companies

Xinhua) 13:11, July 19, 2025

BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out new measures to encourage reinvestment by foreign-funded enterprises, according to a circular jointly released by seven government bodies, including the National Development and Reform Commission.

According to the circular, the measures cover a wide range of areas, including stronger project support services, streamlined procedures for setting up new reinvested entities, and innovative financial products and services.

These efforts aim to help foreign-funded companies deepen their presence and achieve long-term development in the Chinese market, according to the commission.

The circular clarifies the applicable scope of the incentive measures and outlines requirements such as launching pilot programs on investment information reporting by foreign-funded companies, enhancing information sharing among authorities, and improving evaluation methods for promoting foreign investment.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)