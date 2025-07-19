China introduces measures to encourage reinvestment by foreign-funded companies
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out new measures to encourage reinvestment by foreign-funded enterprises, according to a circular jointly released by seven government bodies, including the National Development and Reform Commission.
According to the circular, the measures cover a wide range of areas, including stronger project support services, streamlined procedures for setting up new reinvested entities, and innovative financial products and services.
These efforts aim to help foreign-funded companies deepen their presence and achieve long-term development in the Chinese market, according to the commission.
The circular clarifies the applicable scope of the incentive measures and outlines requirements such as launching pilot programs on investment information reporting by foreign-funded companies, enhancing information sharing among authorities, and improving evaluation methods for promoting foreign investment.
Photos
Related Stories
- ExxonMobil's landmark chemical complex enters operation in China
- LEGO Group committed to continued investment in China: company president, CEO
- 31st Lanzhou investment and trade fair draws global participation
- Multinationals continue to invest in China
- China rolls out 10 percent tax credit for foreign investors reinvesting dividends
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.