LEGO Group committed to continued investment in China: company president, CEO

Xinhua) 11:15, July 07, 2025

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The newly opened LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort stands as a testament to LEGO Group's confidence in China, and the global toy giant remains committed to continued investment in the Chinese market, the company's President and CEO Niels B. Christiansen said on Saturday.

Hailing the project as "an important milestone for the LEGO Group," Christiansen added that: "LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort will be an integral part of the LEGO ecosystem in China, and its opening reaffirms LEGO's long-term commitment to China and to Chinese people."

"We are confident this great project will contribute to the economic vitality of Shanghai, aligning with the national strategy of expanding domestic demand through advancing high-quality development in the tourism and cultural industries," he added.

Christiansen emphasized that China is a strategically important market for the company -- and that they are committed to continued investment in China and to attracting more Chinese consumers.

LEGOLAND Shanghai Resort opened on Saturday morning. Spanning 318,000 square meters, this resort is the 11th LEGOLAND Resort globally and the largest LEGOLAND park at the time of its opening.

Designed specifically for children aged 2 to 12 and their families, the resort in Shanghai features eight themed areas, including "LEGOLAND Creative World," offering over 75 interactive rides, shows and attractions.

Christiansen also noted that platforms such as the China International Import Expo (CIIE) demonstrate China's determination to open up and its commitment to "putting action behind words." Notably, thanks to previous CIIE participations, LEGO Group has managed to achieve strong market performance.

Christiansen pointed out that significant progress has been made in China's IP protection efforts, adding that this progress gives him confidence in choosing continued investment in China. "We truly feel our brands and intellectual property are valued and respected here," he said.

To date, LEGO has opened nearly 500 stores in more than 100 cities across China.

