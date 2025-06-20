China welcomes multinationals, entrepreneurs to invest in the country: vice premier

Xinhua) 10:09, June 20, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, addresses the opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, June 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

QINGDAO, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Thursday said that global multinationals and entrepreneurs are welcome to invest and develop in China as the country steadfastly advances its high-level opening-up.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the sixth Qingdao Multinationals Summit in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

China will steadfastly advance its high-level opening-up, create a world-class business environment, and firmly uphold the multilateral trading system, He said.

Boasting a super-large domestic market and the world's most complete industrial system, China has demonstrated strong economic resilience and growth potential, and is an ideal, secure and promising investment destination for multinational companies, He said.

