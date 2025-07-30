Global exhibitors drawn to China's open, innovative, opportunity-rich market

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- With themes ranging from cutting-edge technologies to cross-border cooperation, a series of energetic trade fairs in China this year have drawn global participation, underscoring the international recognition of the country's commitment to openness, innovation and mutually beneficial growth.

China has become a core engine for Honeywell China's innovation and growth, said Yu Feng, the company's president.

Following the recent China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) in Beijing, where Honeywell unveiled a smart shipping solution developed by its China team, the company is now preparing for the upcoming China International Import Expo in Shanghai.

Over the years, Honeywell has been a regular presence at these major national expos. Its continued participation reflects the enterprise's rapid growth in China and its deepening ties with the local market, Yu said.

Like Honeywell, many other multinationals have continued to expand their footprint in China through active engagement in major expos, which they view as key platforms to tap into the country's vast market opportunities and dynamic innovation ecosystem.

This year's CISCE attracted more than 650 exhibitors from 75 countries and regions. The China-CEEC Expo &International Consumer Goods Fair gathered over 3,000 overseas buyers from 72 countries and regions. And the China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo drew nearly 4,700 Chinese and African companies, as well as more than 30,000 participants from home and abroad.

At the just-concluded CISCE, highlights of China's global supply chain integration were on full display, including Yili's digitized "from pasture to table" dairy supply chain, Apple's innovations with three of its key Chinese suppliers, and Nvidia's launch of a robot series co-developed with local partners.

"China's supply chain is a miracle," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia, who attended the expo for the first time.

Technological innovation has also emerged as a prominent theme at recent trade events in China, with a range of cutting-edge achievements drawing international attention.

In a recent interview with Xinhua, World Economic Forum Managing Director Mirek Dusek highlighted the increasing global interest in China's innovation ecosystems, particularly in areas such as new energy and artificial intelligence (AI).

A key platform showcasing China's technological innovation to the world, the 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) was held from July 26 to 28 in Shanghai, themed "Global Solidarity in the AI Era."

With a record-breaking 70,000-square-meter exhibition area, the 2025 WAIC unveiled more than 3,000 AI innovations, including over 100 global and China-first debuts, showcasing a dynamic vision for global AI cooperation.

The event brought together cutting-edge technologies such as the Optimus humanoid robot from Tesla and an AI-powered industrial operations assistant from Siemens, as well as robots from Chinese firm Unitree that staged a boxing match, highlighting the rising convergence of AI and real-world applications across industries.

China-initiated trade expos are becoming important international public goods, facilitating mutually beneficial cooperation and win-win outcomes.

At the third CISCE alone, more than 6,000 agreements and letters of intent were inked. At the fifth China International Consumer Products Expo, supply-and-demand matchmaking activities generated intended deals worth an approximate total of 92 billion yuan (about 12.82 billion U.S. dollars), while the 137th Canton Fair gave rise to intended export deals totaling 25.44 billion U.S. dollars.

Through lively negotiations and signing events, exhibits are turning into marketable products and exhibitors are becoming long-term investors, fueling the growing global consensus that investing in China means sharing in future prosperity.

Cui Fan, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics, said that China's major expos in recent years have significantly advanced inclusive economic globalization and opened up new space for shared development. "With its super-sized market, China is poised to offer broader opportunities to the world," he said.

