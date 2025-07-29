China sees better air, water quality in H1

Xinhua) 10:10, July 29, 2025

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- China's air and water quality continued to improve in the first half (H1) of 2025, according to Pei Xiaofei, spokesperson for the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The proportion of days with good air quality in Chinese cities at or above the prefecture level had reached 83.8 percent during this period, up 1 percentage point from the previous year, Pei told a press conference on Monday.

Meanwhile, the proportion of key lakes and reservoirs monitored with water quality below Grade V, the lowest classification in the country's five-tier water quality system, had reached 3.8 percent -- marking a decrease of 0.5 percentage points compared to the 2024 figure.

This progress aligns with China's ongoing efforts to advance its "Beautiful China" initiative, which prioritizes ecological and environmental protection in its social and economic development endeavors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)