China rolls out new regulations on eco-environmental protection inspections

Xinhua) 09:50, May 13, 2025

BEIJING, May 12 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out new regulations on inspection work regarding eco-environmental protection, replacing the previous version issued in 2019.

China aims to fully harness eco-environmental protection inspections as a key tool for identifying and addressing issues, according to the regulations issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

Greater efforts are needed to promote high-quality development through high-level environmental protection, deepen reforms in the ecological civilization system, and advance the modernization of the eco-environment governance system and its capabilities, according to the regulations.

The inspection work will focus on areas such as progress in pollution control, the green transition of development models, ecological protection and restoration, and initiatives promoting carbon peaking and carbon neutrality.

China has steadfastly advanced its "Beautiful China" initiative, emphasizing eco-environmental protection as a top priority in its social and economic development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)