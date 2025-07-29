Modern-day snake catchers reflect China's evolving human-nature ties

10:05, July 29, 2025 By Zhang Yunlong, Wu Wenxu and Luo Xin ( Xinhua

This photo provided by the local fire authorities shows a firefighter capturing a snake in a residential compound in Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, June 17, 2025. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- On the quiet, suburban edges of Beijing, firefighters -- more accustomed to battling flames and responding to accidents -- arrive with snake hooks and capture bags as an unlikely drama unfolds.

On July 21, firefighters from Qiaozi Fire Station in Huairou District were called to a farmer's home, where a large rat snake had entered a chicken coop. Agitated from feeding, the snake was aggressive and attempted to strike. After a tense few moments, the firefighters successfully captured the snake using a specialized clamp, secured it in a bag, and relocated it safely away from human settlements.

As urban environments become more hospitable to wildlife, these slithering intrusions are becoming anything but rare, especially in the suburbs. By July 21, Huairou firefighters had responded to a record 64 snake-related calls in 2025, surpassing the 55 calls recorded over the entirety of 2024. And Beijing is hardly alone. Across China, snake encounters are becoming more frequent, with fire departments in other regions reporting a similar uptick in calls -- a shift that speaks to the country's changing relationship with nature.

SHIFTING NARRATIVES: FROM FEAR TO COEXISTENCE

As firefighters respond to snake-related emergencies, their role as modern-day snake catchers draws an ancient parallel. In the ninth-century tale "The Tale of the Snake Catcher" by Liu Zongyuan, villagers also captured snakes, risking their lives to obtain venomous creatures for medical use by the imperial court, in exchange for tax exemptions.

"In the wilderness of Yongzhou, a peculiar species of snake thrives, its body dark with white markings. When it touches plants or trees, they wither and die. If bitten by this snake, there is no known antidote to its venom," the story reads.

Liu's tale paints a grim picture of humanity's relentless struggle with nature, documenting a time when snakes were captured as a means of survival for villagers forced to do so by oppressive taxes. Today, however, the narrative has shifted. Snakes are no longer seen merely as dangerous creatures, but as vital parts of the ecosystem, and deserving of protection and respect.

This shift echoes broader cultural and legal changes. On May 1, 2023, China put into effect a revised, stricter Wildlife Protection Law, reinforcing the country's commitment to conservation. The law prohibits the consumption-driven hunting, trade or transport of terrestrial wild animals that grow and reproduce naturally in the wild.

As urban development becomes more eco-conscious, firefighters are now playing a pivotal role in managing human-wildlife interactions, ensuring both public safety and the protection of local wildlife.

"Snakes can be quite aggressive when we find them," said Wang Qiong, chief of Qiaozi Fire Station. "They require quick thinking and careful handling to ensure both human and animal safety."

Niu Xiaoyu, deputy head of Longquan Fire Station in Beijing's Mentougou District, recalls responding to his first snake-related call in April 2022. The warm weather had brought snakes into their active period. Called out to a village in the mountains, Niu, who was then unfamiliar with snakes, was nervous as the team searched a pile of debris.

"Snakes love hiding in small spaces," he said. After clearing the debris, they made quick work of securing the snake's tail and placing it in a bag. Over time, Niu became adept at distinguishing venomous and non-venomous species. "With the right techniques and full protective gear -- we never wear short sleeves or shorts -- handling these calls is manageable," he added.

Yang Kaibin, head of Huairou's Tanghekou Rescue Station, often talks with residents when he responds to snake calls. He said that according to locals, they would often use tools like shovels or picks to deal with snakes on their own a decade ago. "Now, when the same people encounter a snake, their first instinct is to call us," Yang said. "We capture and release the snakes safely, protecting both the animals and the community."

BIG PICTURE: SNAKES IN ECOLOGY

The rising frequency of snake encounters is tied to broader shifts in the ecosystem. "Snakes are an essential component of the region's natural environment," said Tian Hengjiu, acting head of the Beijing Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Center. In rural areas, snakes help control populations of pests such as rats, while also serving as a food source for various carnivorous mammals and birds of prey.

As Beijing's ecological landscape improves, there is more food for snakes, such as small mammals and insects, which could lead to an increase in their population. The city's green spaces, like parks and ecological corridors, also provide snakes with more habitats. Official figures show Beijing added 10,000 mu (667 hectares) of newly afforested land alongside 200 hectares of urban green space in 2024 alone, expanding access to nature for both humans and wildlife. About 91 percent of the capital's population now lives within 500 meters of a park.

Other factors are also believed to have contributed to the rise in snake sightings. "As more people engage in outdoor activities like hiking and camping, they are more likely to encounter snakes," Tian said.

And warmer seasons, which are lengthening due to climate change, could also extend the period of the year during which snakes are active, according to firefighters. These trends, along with a cultural shift toward seeking professional help during snake encounters, have led to an increase in calls to emergency services.

BEYOND BEIJING: A NATIONWIDE TREND

The trend isn't confined to Beijing. In late June, a video posted online by the local fire department in Quanzhou, east China's Fujian Province, went viral after a large python was spotted coiled by the roadside in Dehua County. Firefighters responded swiftly, safely capturing the 3-meter, 19-kilogram snake and relocating it to a secure area before handing it over to wildlife authorities.

Similar incidents have been reported in other regions. In one case, a rat snake was found coiled under an electric bicycle in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, on May 20. In another, a venomous cobra was spotted in a furniture factory in the southwestern province of Guizhou on May 18.

"Snakes generally don't attack unless provoked," said Niu Xiaoyu. "If you encounter a snake, remain calm, retreat slowly, avoid sudden movements, and never attempt to capture or harm it."

In their new snake catcher roles, firefighters handle the creatures with care and release them back into the wild, becoming symbols of Chinese society's changing attitude toward wildlife. As of January 2023, China had recorded 312 species of snakes, researchers say, making it one of the most snake-diverse countries in the world.

One can't help but wonder what Liu Zongyuan might think if he were alive today. A thousand years on, snakes remain, but the narrative surrounding them has shifted -- from fear and survival to coexistence and protection.

This photo provided by the local fire authorities shows firefighters capturing a snake at a residential home in Huairou District, Beijing, capital of China, June 15, 2025. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)