Dataset on cultivated pastures boosts eco-protection on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

LANZHOU, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientists have developed a dataset on cultivated pastures of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau using satellite remote sensing data to enhance ecological protection of "the roof of the world."

The study involving the dataset was conducted by researchers from Lanzhou University, Peking University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, with the findings published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

The study has revealed the types, distribution and historical changes of cultivated pastures on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, according to Lanzhou University.

"A systematic study on the spatial pattern of cultivated pastures on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is of great significance to the ecological management of the plateau," said He Jinsheng, a professor at Lanzhou University and leader of the study.

The dataset and related study can support the sustainable development of grasslands and animal husbandry on the plateau. It can also contribute to ecological protection and restoration of the plateau through improved livestock husbandry management, He added.

Cultivated pastures are areas where specific forage plants, such as grasses and legumes, are deliberately sown and managed to feed grazing livestock, whereas natural grasslands develop naturally with minimal human intervention.

"Grasslands on the plateau play essential roles in carbon storage, water and nutrient cycles, maintaining biodiversity, regulating energy balance, and supporting the livelihoods of pastoralists," He explained.

The development of cultivated pastures has helped mitigate grassland degradation on the plateau caused by climate change and human activities over recent decades.

To gain a better understanding of the plateau grasslands, the research team created a dataset of cultivated pasture maps for Qinghai Province and the Xizang Autonomous Region covering the period from 1988 to 2021, using satellite remote-sensing data.

They then carried out a three-year field study on the plateau and identified the main types of cultivated pastures.

The study showed that the area of cultivated pastures on the plateau expanded significantly between 1988 and 2021. By 2021, Qinghai and Xizang had a total of 1.57 million hectares of cultivated pastures, with Qinghai accounting for 70 percent and Xizang about 30 percent.

The method for identifying cultivated pastures developed in this study can support scientific research, policymaking, ecological conservation, and grassland management, according to He.

"The research team will carry out a scientific evaluation of the ecological and environmental effects resulting from the conversion of natural grassland to cultivated pastures," He said.

