China to further strengthen protection, governance of rivers

Xinhua) 11:01, June 27, 2025

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China will introduce additional measures to protect and manage rivers, improve river ecosystems and promote the development of a water-conserving society, according to a set of guidelines unveiled Thursday.

China aims to see significant improvements by 2035 in flood prevention capacity, efficient use of water resources, reliable water supply in urban and rural regions and overall river ecosystem health, according to the guidelines issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

Efforts will be made to further optimize the country's flood prevention system, which covers reservoirs, river channels, levees, and flood retention areas, according to the guidelines, which also highlighted the effective monitoring and forecast for rainfall and water conditions.

The guidelines underscored efforts to guide the population and industries to migrate toward areas with low flood risks, and allocate space for flood discharge and retention during city development, industrial layout, and infrastructure construction.

China will comprehensively enhance water conservation, advance the construction of a water-saving society and promote the development of water-efficient production and lifestyles, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines also stressed specific efforts to improve the ecology of rivers and lakes, and strengthen the protection of drinking water sources.

