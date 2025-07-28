China's summer box office surpasses 5 bln yuan

Xinhua) 09:02, July 28, 2025

BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- China's 2025 summer box office, including presales, exceeded 5 billion yuan (about 697 million U.S. dollars) as of 11:19 a.m. on Sunday, according to box office tracker Maoyan.

Daily box office takings have remained above 100 million yuan for 10 consecutive days, said Maoyan.

On Saturday alone, ticket sales hit 293 million yuan, setting a new single-day high for this year's summer movie season that runs from June 1 to Aug. 31.

Leading the charts is Universal's "Jurassic World Rebirth," with 541 million yuan in ticket sales, followed by Chinese comedy "The Lychee Road," which has grossed 468 million yuan.

Other top performers include Japanese animated movie "Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback," Peter Chan's crime drama "She's Got No Name" and the sports film "F1 The Movie" starring Brad Pitt.

