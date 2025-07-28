China wins 2 medals in men's 1m springboard of diving at World Aquatics Championships

July 28, 2025

Gold medalist Zheng Jiuyuan (C) of China, silver medalist Osmar Olvera Ibarra (L) of Mexico and bronze medalist Yan Siyu of China pose for photo during the awarding ceremony for the men's 1m springboard of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Gold medalist Zheng Jiuyuan (C) of China, silver medalist Osmar Olvera Ibarra (L) of Mexico and bronze medalist Yan Siyu of China pose for photo after the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Gold medalist Zheng Jiuyuan (L) of China and bronze medalist Yan Siyu of China pose for photo after the awarding ceremony for the men's 1m springboard of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Gold medalist Zheng Jiuyuan of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the men's 1m springboard of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Gold medalist Zheng Jiuyuan of China poses for photo after the awarding ceremony for the men's 1m springboard of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Bronze medalist Yan Siyu of China reacts during the awarding ceremony for the men's 1m springboard of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Gold medalist Zheng Jiuyuan (L) of China and bronze medalist Yan Siyu of China react after the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Yan Siyu of China competes during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Osmar Olvera Ibarra of Mexico competes during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Yan Siyu of China competes during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Zheng Jiuyuan of China reacts during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Zheng Jiuyuan of China competes during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Yan Siyu of China reacts during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Bronze medalist Yan Siyu of China poses for photos after the awarding ceremony for the men's 1m springboard of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

Yan Siyu (front) of China reacts during the men's 1m springboard final of diving at the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore, July 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

