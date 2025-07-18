In pics: women's crossover match of water polo at World Aquatics Championships 2025

Xinhua) 10:12, July 18, 2025

Zhang Yumian (R) of China competes during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Wang Huan of China competes during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Lucrezia Lys Cergol of Italy competes during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Morena Leone (R) of Italy competes during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Dafne Bettini of Italy celebrates during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Roberta Bianconi (R) of Italy competes during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Yan Siya of China competes during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Miguel Angel Oca Gaia (2nd L), head coach of China, gives instructions during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Roberta Bianconi (R) of Italy competes during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Zhou Shang (R) of China competes during the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

China's head coach Miguel Angel Oca Gaia (front) hugs with Italy's head coach Carlo Silipo after the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

Players of China and Italy greet each other before the women's crossover match of water polo between China and Italy at the World Aquatics Championships 2025 in Singapore, on July 17, 2025. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

