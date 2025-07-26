Chinese envoy calls for continued efforts to promote political settlement of Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 13:52, July 26, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, July 25 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Friday called for continued efforts to promote the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

Russia and Ukraine have recently continued to implement the consensuses reached in previous rounds of negotiations and promoted the exchange of prisoners of war and remains of fallen soldiers. They also held the third round of direct talks a few days ago in which a new consensus on the continuation of the exchange of prisoners of war and other humanitarian issues was reached, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"China welcomes these positive developments and calls on the parties concerned to maintain the momentum of the peace talks, continue to build consensus and enhance mutual trust with a view to reaching a comprehensive, lasting and abiding peace agreement," he told the Security Council.

However, Russia and Ukraine have, in the past few days, continued to carry out large-scale drone and missile strikes against each other, resulting in heavy casualties and infrastructure damage and destruction. China is deeply concerned and saddened by this, he said.

China, once again, urges the parties to the conflict to show maximum restraint, comply effectively with international humanitarian law, and refrain from attacking civilians and civilian infrastructure in any circumstances. It is imperative that the two sides make joint efforts to de-escalate on the battlefield at an early date, he said.

Russia and Ukraine have recently appealed to each other to restore peace in Europe and achieve a political solution to the crisis. Major actors in the international community have also repeatedly released positive signals on dialogue, negotiations and the cessation of hostilities, and have continued to engage in diplomatic efforts for peace talks, he noted.

China welcomes all efforts toward peace and encourages both Russia and Ukraine to continue to show political will and flexibility. China encourages the international community to continue to call for peace, build a consensus of peace and carry out efforts for peace. All parties should jointly make practical efforts to promote the political settlement of the crisis, he said.

China has always maintained an objective and impartial stance on the Ukraine issue and has been committed to promoting peace talks and a political solution. China has actively carried out diplomatic mediation and maintained effective communication with both Russia and Ukraine. China will, as always, play a constructive role in the political settlement of the crisis, said Geng.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chaolan)