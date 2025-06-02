Ukraine, Russia to resume peace talks in Istanbul on June 2

Xinhua) 09:20, June 02, 2025

ISTANBUL, June 1 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine and Russia will resume negotiations on Monday in Istanbul as diplomatic efforts to end the conflict continue, Turkish authorities announced on Sunday.

According to the Turkish presidential office, the delegations are scheduled to meet at 1:00 p.m. local time (1000 GMT) at the Ciragan Palace on the European side of the city, along the shores of the Bosphorus Strait.

The two countries held their latest round of direct talks on May 16 -- their first face-to-face negotiations since March 2022 -- in Istanbul, but the meeting ended without a ceasefire agreement.

