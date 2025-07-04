Chinese FM calls for peace talks to solve Ukraine crisis

Xinhua) 13:15, July 04, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul jointly meet the press in Berlin, Germany, July 3, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

BERLIN, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Thursday that China has consistently advocated for peace talks to solve the Ukraine crisis and welcomes the efforts of all parties to reach a comprehensive, lasting, and binding peace agreement.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks at a joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul in Berlin.

Wang said China's position on the Ukraine crisis has been open and consistent, which includes to insist on peace talks, not to provide lethal weapons to the parties in the conflict, and to control the export of (civilian/military) dual-use items, including drones strictly.

China has not only fulfilled its international responsibilities, but also initiated the "Friends of Peace" group with Brazil and other Global South countries at the United Nations, mobilizing greater efforts for ceasefire and ending the conflict, Wang said, adding that China's objective and fair position has been widely recognized by the international community.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has repeatedly indicated that there is no simple solution to complex problems, Wang noted, emphasizing that although there are still major differences in the positions of the parties concerned, it is better to talk than to fight.

The history of Europe over the past centuries has proved that no matter how complex and difficult the situation is, the door to peace and reconciliation should not be closed, Wang said.

China welcomes all parties to play a constructive role in promoting the conclusion of a comprehensive, lasting and binding peace agreement, building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security architecture, and achieving enduring peace and stability in Europe at an early date, Wang added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)