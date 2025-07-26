Lao president extends condolences to Putin over plane crash in Russia

Xinhua) 10:43, July 26, 2025

VIENTIANE, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith on Friday sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the crash of a Russian passenger plane that resulted in multiple casualties.

In the message, Thongloun expressed shock upon learning about the crash of the Russian passenger plane in Russia's Amur Region on Thursday, which resulted in heavy casualties among both the flight crew and passengers.

On behalf of the Lao government and people, he extended heartfelt condolences to the Russian government and people, and offered sincere sympathies to the families of the victims.

