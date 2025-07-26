Hamas reaffirms commitment to peace talks after criticism from U.S. envoy

Xinhua) July 26, 2025

GAZA, July 25 (Xinhua) -- Hamas on early Friday reaffirmed its commitment to ongoing ceasefire negotiations, following criticism from U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff on the group's intentions in the talks.

In a press statement, Hamas expressed its "astonishment" over the envoy's comments, reaffirming that its engagement in the diplomatic process was aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip.

"The movement has acted with a sense of national responsibility and flexibility throughout the negotiations," Hamas said, noting that it has submitted responses to mediators after consulting with Palestinian factions and regional partners.

The group said that it has dealt positively with the comments and proposals it received from mediators, including those from Egypt, Qatar and the United States, adding that it remains open to further negotiations and committed to working within the established mediation framework.

Witkoff said Thursday that the United States will seek "alternative options" for a ceasefire in Gaza and the U.S. negotiating team is returning home from Qatar for consultations upon Hamas' latest response, which he called "selfish."

"We have decided to bring our team home from Doha for consultations after the latest response from Hamas, which clearly shows a lack of desire to reach a ceasefire in Gaza," he wrote on the social platform X.

"We will now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza," he added.

