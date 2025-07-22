White House revokes WSJ's press pool credential over Epstein coverage

Xinhua) 13:33, July 22, 2025

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Xinhua) -- White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Monday that the Trump administration has revoked The Wall Street Journal's (WSJ) press pool credential for covering the president's upcoming trip to Scotland, U.S. media reported.

This decision came a few days after the Journal reported that Trump had written a letter to wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein in 2003.

According to a statement obtained by Politico, Leavitt cited the Journal's "fake and defamatory conduct" as the reason for excluding the publication from the pool of 13 media outlets authorized for the presidential travel delegation this weekend.

"As the appeals court confirmed, the Wall Street Journal or any other news outlet are not guaranteed special access to cover President Trump in the Oval Office, aboard Air Force One, and in his private workspaces," the press secretary said.

The WSJ recently reported that among the handwritten letters Epstein received for his 50th birthday in 2003 was one bearing Donald Trump's signature. Trump dismissed the report as fake news, reiterating his denial of any ties to Epstein, and has filed lawsuits against media mogul Rupert Murdoch, News Corp, Dow Jones and two WSJ journalists.

Epstein, who had extensive connections with U.S. political and business elites, was arrested on sex crime charges and died in prison in August 2019 -- a death officially ruled a suicide.

During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump pledged to release Epstein-related documents if re-elected. However, earlier this month, the U.S. Justice Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) issued a joint memo stating no incriminating "client list" exists and that "no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted."

The Trump administration's shifting stance on the matter has drawn widespread criticism, with some angry supporters even calling for Attorney General Pam Bondi's resignation, demanding more transparency from the government.

At the White House press briefing on Monday, Leavitt was repeatedly questioned about the Epstein-related documents, but she did not provide a clear response regarding whether the administration would release additional files.

"The president has said if the Department of Justice and the FBI want to move forward with releasing any further credible evidence, they should do so. As to why they have or have not or will, you should ask the FBI about that," said Leavitt.

This is not the first time the White House has restricted media access. In mid-February, the administration barred The Associated Press (AP) from entering the Oval Office and Air Force One over the outlet's use of the term "Gulf of Mexico" instead of "Gulf of America," sparking a legal battle between the AP and the White House.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)