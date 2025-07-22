Passenger jet makes "aggressive maneuver" to avoid midair collision with U.S. military aircraft

LOS ANGELES, July 21 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. passenger jet was forced to make an "aggressive maneuver" to avoid a midair collision with an Air Force B-52 bomber in North Dakota last week, multiple news outlets reported Monday.

The Delta Connection flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was en route from Minneapolis to Minot International Airport when the near miss occurred Friday.

According to The Washington Post, the aircraft had been cleared by air traffic control to land. However, the pilot was forced to perform a "go-around" after the B-52 bomber appeared in the flight path.

A video posted to Instagram and verified by Storyful showed the pilot explaining to passengers that the B-52 was on a converging course, said the report. He apologized for the sudden and "aggressive maneuver" required to avoid a midair collision, adding that "nobody told us" about the presence of the other aircraft.

A U.S. Air Force spokesperson told the local Minot Daily News that they are aware of the reporting and currently investigating the incident, confirming that a B-52 assigned to Minot Air Force Base -- located about 20 kilometers north of Minot International Airport -- conducted a flyover of the North Dakota State Fair Friday evening.

