U.S. grapples with dire wildfire season in financial strain

Xinhua) 13:20, July 23, 2025

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The United States endures one of its most intense wildfire seasons in over a decade after U.S. President Donald Trump slashed federal funds for firefighting, environment and climate action programs amid rising government deficit.

WORSE WILDFIRE SEASON

The 2025 wildfire season ranks among the most active on record. According to the National Interagency Fire Center, more than 41,000 wildfires have burned nearly 3 million acres as of late July -- well above the 10-year average. Major blazes include Oregon's megafire engulfing over 95,000 acres, California's Madre Fire burning more than 80,000 acres, and Arizona's White Sage Fire scorching approximately 58,000 acres.

These crises unfold amid significant cuts to the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) workforce. A Reuters investigation found the agency lost around 5,000 employees -- roughly 15 percent of its workforce -- in just five months due to buyouts and early retirements. Field reports suggest that the loss of support staff forced some firefighters into administrative roles and contributed to supply shortages on the front lines.

The Trump administration also sought to cut funding for NASA's Earth science programs, including satellite missions critical to wildfire monitoring and environmental response. Although Congress restored much of this funding, Science magazine and other observers noted that the repeated attempts to reduce funding have created long-term uncertainty for climate data continuity and fire risk planning.

SOARING DEFICIT

Despite these cutbacks, the Trump administration has aggressively pursued its "Big and Beautiful" infrastructure agenda -- spotlighting border walls, highways, and rural broadband expansion. Significant funding has reportedly been authorized for select projects, though many remain underfunded or stalled.

This surge in spending coincides with declining federal revenues and ballooning deficits. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects a 1.9 trillion dollar deficit in fiscal year 2025 -- approximately 6.2 percent of GDP -- and pegs federal debt held by the public at nearly 100 percent of GDP this year, expected to surpass post-World War II highs by 2027. Over the next decade, cumulative deficits are expected to reach 21 trillion dollars, with public debt climbing to 122 percent of GDP by 2034.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the service reached nearly 99 percent of its goal to hire over 11,300 firefighters by mid-July -- on par with last year's levels. USFS Chief Tom Schultz has mobilized all "red-carded" wildfire personnel and will rehire some with buyout offers.

However, New Mexico Senator Martin Heinrich criticized the sweeping buyouts and temporary rehiring of probationary USFS staff, calling the approach "gutting" the service. Firefighter groups report firefighters continue to fill non-fire roles such as answering phones, cleaning toilets, mowing lawns and further straining operations.

POLICY PARADOX

As the United States faces one of its most severe wildfire seasons in years, experts warn against a troubling disconnect in federal policy.

Despite escalating wildfire risks driven by climate change, critical funding for firefighting and climate science has been reduced even as infrastructure spending surges. This imbalance threatens the nation's ability to protect communities and ecosystems effectively.

With frontline firefighting capacity shrinking amid soaring expenditures, emergency readiness and fiscal stability are both at risk. Analysts caution that failing to invest adequately in fire prevention jeopardizes not only today's safety but also the country's long-term resilience.

As federal debt is surpassing post-war levels -- projected to exceed 120 percent of GDP in the coming decade -- experts stress the urgent need to balance fiscal discipline with essential investments in public safety and climate resilience to safeguard national security and environmental health.

