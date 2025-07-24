China hands over maternity ward building project in Cape Verde

July 24, 2025

This photo taken on July 22, 2025 shows an interior view of the China-built maternity ward building of Dr. Baptista de Sousa Hospital in Mindelo, Sao Vincente Island, Cape Verde. (China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

PRAIA, Cape Verde, July 23 (Xinhua) -- A China-aided maternity ward building has been handed over to local authorities in Mindelo, on Cape Verde's Sao Vincente Island.

Cape Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva and Chinese Ambassador to Cape Verde Zhang Yang attended the handover ceremony Tuesday at Dr. Baptista de Sousa Hospital.

In his remarks, Silva praised the cooperation between Cape Verde and China, noting that the project is the largest medical infrastructure project in Cape Verde since its independence.

He described the new maternity building as a major achievement of practical cooperation between the two governments, saying it will significantly improve the maternal and child healthcare system, enhance the country's overall medical capacity, and bring tangible benefits to the public.

Silva expressed hope that the two countries will continue to deepen their strategic partnership and expand cooperation into more areas.

Zhang, for his part, said the project represents another milestone in China-Cape Verde friendship and cooperation.

It reflects China's long-standing commitment to supporting Cape Verde's healthcare development and embodies the deep bond between the two peoples, he said.

Zhang expressed China's readiness to take the handover as a new starting point to further advance bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

Hospital Director Helena Rebelo Rodrigues thanked the Chinese government and the Chinese builders for their dedication.

She said the maternity ward will greatly improve local maternal and child health conditions and bring new hope to thousands of women and children, marking a significant milestone in the hospital's history.

Built by China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co., Ltd., the facility includes 150 beds, state-of-the-art delivery rooms, neonatal intensive care units, and obstetric operating theaters.

The project also features a two-year technical support component, during which the Chinese side will provide professional training for Cape Verdean medical staff.

Cape Verdean Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva speaks during the handover ceremony of the China-built maternity ward building of Dr. Baptista de Sousa Hospital in Mindelo, Sao Vincente Island, Cape Verde, July 22, 2025. (China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

Chinese Ambassador to Cape Verde Zhang Yang speaks during the handover ceremony of the China-built maternity ward building of Dr. Baptista de Sousa Hospital in Mindelo, Sao Vincente Island, Cape Verde, July 22, 2025. (China Railway 14th Bureau Group Co., Ltd./Handout via Xinhua)

