China awards medals to Shenzhou-19 astronauts
(Xinhua) 09:01, July 24, 2025
BEIJING, July 23 (Xinhua) -- Three astronauts who took part in the Shenzhou-19 crewed mission were on Wednesday awarded medals for services to China's space endeavors.
Cai Xuzhe was honored with a second-class aerospace achievement medal. Song Lingdong and Wang Haoze received third-class aerospace achievement medals and the honorary title of "Heroic Astronaut."
The decision to honor them was made by the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the State Council and the Central Military Commission.
