Nang County promotes renovation, upgrading of rural housing in Xizang

Xinhua) 14:18, July 23, 2025

Soinam Kangzhu picks plums at her renovated yard in Lnadingxooi Village, Zhomda Township, Nang County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025.

In recent years, Nang County of Nyingchi City has promoted the renovation and upgrading of rural housing for willing residents.

Given that most houses in Lnadingxooi village feature stone-wood structures with low seismic resistance and poor lighting, professional design teams were hired to meet villagers' functional and layout needs. Currently, 42 households of 178 people in the village have moved into their new houses. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Soinam Yuzhen arranges her clothes at the restroom of her new house in Lnadingxooi Village, Zhomda Township, Nang County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a view of Lnadingxooi Village, Zhomda Township, Nang County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhaxi Ngoezhub (L) and his wife Soinam Yuzhen pose for a photo at the living room of their new house in Lnadingxooi Village, Zhomda Township, Nang County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Migmar Cering (L) helps his brother on his homework at their new house in Lnadingxooi Village, Zhomda Township, Nang County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Gesang Deqing (R) peels a fruit for her father at the dining room of their new house in Lnadingxooi Village, Zhomda Township, Nang County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Zhaxi Ngoezhub (R) and his wife Soinam Yuzhen pose for a photo outside their new house in Lnadingxooi Village, Zhomda Township, Nang County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Cewang Norbu (2nd R) moves building materials with the help from other villagers to renovate his house in Lnadingxooi Village, Zhomda Township, Nang County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Villagers chat and eat fruits outside a house under renovation in Lnadingxooi Village, Zhomda Township, Nang County of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

