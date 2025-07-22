China's Guangxi supports housing projects construction in urban areas
An aerial drone photo taken on July 21, 2025 shows a urban village renovation project in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. Since this year on, Guangxi's provincial department of finance has raised a total of about 3.4 billion yuan financial subsidy (about 473.9 million U.S. dollars) to support the construction of affordable housing projects in urban areas, which has improved the public demand for high-quality housing. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
Workers work at a construction site of a urban village renovation project in Nanning City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, July 21, 2025. Since this year on, Guangxi's provincial department of finance has raised a total of about 3.4 billion yuan financial subsidy (about 473.9 million U.S. dollars) to support the construction of affordable housing projects in urban areas, which has improved the public demand for high-quality housing. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)
