China's housing policy drives poverty reduction, job growth: official

Xinhua) 14:29, May 31, 2025

NAIROBI, May 30 (Xinhua) -- China's housing policies have made significant contributions to poverty reduction, job creation, and post-crisis economic recovery, according to a senior Chinese official on the sidelines of the resumed second session of the United Nations Habitat Assembly in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

"China's poverty alleviation campaign has prioritized ensuring housing safety for rural impoverished populations as a core objective, historically resolving housing safety issues for 23.416 million impoverished households," Dong Jianguo, vice minister of housing and urban-rural development of China, said on Thursday.

China's central government has allocated more than 310 billion yuan (about 43 billion U.S. dollars) in subsidies for the renovation of rural dilapidated housing, with additional matching funds provided by provincial, municipal, and county governments, Dong noted.

Dong also said China has focused on developing affordable housing tailored to diverse groups, and "efforts have been made to advance urban dilapidated and old housing renovation."

These approaches continue to improve people's well-being while supporting broader goals of economic stability and inclusive development, Dong said, adding that "in 2025, China plans to build and provide over 1 million additional affordable housing units."

The resumed second session of the UN-Habitat Assembly, the world's highest-level decision-making body on sustainable urbanization and human settlements, runs from Thursday to Friday. It has brought together 1,200 delegates from 193 UN member states, including 39 ministers, 16 deputy ministers, governors, city mayors, donors, innovators, civil society representatives, and scholars.

Anaclaudia Rossbach, executive director of the UN Human Settlements Program, called for greater political commitment and policy reforms to secure the financing needed for expanded access to decent shelter and to accelerate urban renewal.

She emphasized the need for enhanced collaboration, sustained funding, and the transfer of knowledge and technology to achieve inclusive, adequate, and affordable housing across the Global South.

Johnson Sakaja, governor of Nairobi, said Kenya's affordable housing program, backed by state subsidies, has helped address critical urban issues, such as crime, youth unemployment, and pollution.

"To prevent urban decay, we are called upon to invest in modern housing units for the low-income population. The construction sector will also gain from investments in housing, unlocking job opportunities," Sakaja said.

