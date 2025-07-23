China's top legislator, top political advisor meet with president of Madagascar's Senate

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, meets with Richard Ravalomanana, president of the Senate of Madagascar, in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, and Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, each met with Richard Ravalomanana, president of the Senate of Madagascar, in Beijing on Tuesday.

Zhao, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, said that China is willing to work with Madagascar to implement the important consensus reached between their two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and to promote further achievements in friendly cooperation between the two countries, contributing to the construction of an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

He called on the legislative bodies of the two countries to enhance exchange and cooperation to facilitate the continuous development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Madagascar.

Ravalomanana said that relations between the two countries are built on the basis of mutual benefit, and that the heads of state of the two countries have maintained close communication and noted the direction for the development of bilateral relations.

The Senate of Madagascar is willing to work with the Chinese side to enhance exchange among legislative bodies, and to play an active role in promoting economic and trade, investment and local cooperation, as well as cooperation in other fields.

Wang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), said that China and Madagascar are fellow travelers and genuine friends on the path of modernization. He said that China is willing to work with Madagascar to implement the important consensus reached between their two heads of state and bring more practical cooperation achievements to benefit their two peoples.

Wang said that the National Committee of the CPPCC stands ready to enhance friendly exchange with the Senate of Madagascar and contribute to the development of the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries.

Ravalomanana said that Madagascar attaches great importance to the development of relations with China, admires China's development achievements, and is willing to learn from China's experience to promote cooperation in various fields for the benefit of people in both countries.

The Senate of Madagascar is ready to enhance the exchange of experience in governance with the National Committee of the CPPCC to promote the in-depth development of bilateral relations, he said.

Wang Huning, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), meets with Richard Ravalomanana, president of the Senate of Madagascar, in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

