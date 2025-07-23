Home>>
U.S. says it's leaving UN cultural agency UNESCO again
(Xinhua) 08:53, July 23, 2025
WASHINGTON, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The United States announced Tuesday its decision to pull out of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization two years after rejoining.
According to a statement by the U.S. State Department, the withdrawal was due to what Washington saw as the UN cultural agency's policy to "advance divisive social and cultural causes" over the Israel-Palestine conflicts.
"UNESCO's decision to admit the 'State of Palestine' as a member state is highly problematic, contrary to U.S. policy, and contributed to the proliferation of anti-Israel rhetoric within the organization," the statement said.
The U.S. exit will take effect at the end of December 2026.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
