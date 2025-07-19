Trump says some "big trade deals" to be announced soon

Xinhua) 15:17, July 19, 2025

NEW YORK, July 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday a couple of big trade deals will be announced soon.

"They could almost do it today ... maybe later on. We'll do it," said Trump at the signing ceremony of the stablecoin act at the White House.

"When I send out the paper that you're paying 35 percent or 40 percent tariff, that's a deal. Then, they'll call and see if they can make a little bit different kind of a deal, like opening up their country to trade," added Trump.

Trump has recently signed an executive order to extend the 90-day suspension of sweeping U.S. reciprocal tariffs from July 9 to Aug. 1, with trade negotiations ongoing with several major trading partners.

There will be no change or extensions to the Aug. 1 deadline, when tariffs will start being paid, according to Trump's post on social media on July 8.

