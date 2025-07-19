U.S. rejects amended WHO health regulations
WASHINGTON, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The United States said on Friday that the country has rejected amendments to the international health regulations adopted by the World Health Organization (WHO) last year.
U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a joint statement to formally reject the WHO's 2024 International Health Regulations Amendments.
The statement accused the amendments of being "vague and broad" in terminology, claiming that U.S. agencies "put Americans first in all our actions" and "will not tolerate international policies that infringe on Americans' speech, privacy or personal liberties."
The pact, which was adopted in Geneva in June 2024, aims to ensure that drugs, therapeutics and vaccines are globally accessible when the next pandemic occurs.
