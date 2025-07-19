Washington's double standard on Gaza war erodes its credibility as mediator: analysts

July 19, 2025

GAZA, July 18 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. administration's double standard on the war in Gaza is eroding its credibility as a mediator in the ceasefire talks, analysts said Friday.

"The U.S. consistently repeats that Israel has the right to defend itself, but it avoids condemning the killing of children, women, and elderly Palestinians," said Gaza-based political expert Hussam Al-Dajani.

Washington's silence regarding mass civilian casualties in Gaza suggests that its foreign policy is guided more by geopolitical interests than by humanitarian principles, Al-Dajani said.

"The double standard fuels anger among the (Palestinian) population and undermines any trust in America's role in future peace efforts," he said, adding that Washington's "influence in the region will continue to diminish, especially as resentment grows across the Arab world over its perceived complicity in the Gaza war."

Washington's current stance "aligns with its long-standing policy of prioritizing political alliances over human rights," Ramallah-based Palestinian political expert Esmat Mansour told Xinhua.

"By ignoring the larger suffering in Gaza, they reveal a systematic bias that erodes their credibility," he said, adding that Washington's double standard compromises its "future role as a mediator."

The analysts made the remarks a day after Israel launched an airstrike on the Holy Family Church in Gaza, the enclave's only Catholic church and a sanctuary for civilians, killing three and injuring several others.

On Friday morning, a church delegation entered Gaza to ensure the evacuation of the injured to medical institutions outside Gaza, and to secure access for delivering essential assistance to local families.

The remarks also came as Israel's resumed military campaign in Gaza starting from March 18 has killed at least 7,843 Palestinians and injured 27,933 others, bringing the overall death toll in Gaza since the start of the conflict in October 2023 to 58,667, with 139,974 people injured. The ongoing Israeli assault has created a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The United States, together with Qatar and Egypt, is reportedly mediating indirect ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel.

