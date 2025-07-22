Young girl performs traditional Chinese dance
(People's Daily App) 14:48, July 22, 2025
A young girl dances gracefully during her Chinese dance class, showcasing smooth movements and gentle expressions.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Small player, big talent: 6-year-old shines on badminton court
- Int'l Day of Girl Child marked across world
- Adopted girl reunites with family after 13 years
- Police investigate into lost girl found on mountain six kilometers away
- 5-year-old survives fall from 11th floor
- 13-year-old girl has dwarfism due to wearing make-up since 5
- The life of an angel with no wings
- Girl embezzles 180,000 yuan in a year
- Man saves girl hanging halfway off balcony
- The inspirational story of 'Chin Girl' Wang
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.