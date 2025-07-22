China Buzz: Step into Nadam and dance with the grasslands' heartbeat

14:06, July 22, 2025

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 35th Nadam Fair in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Shi Yi)

Following a refreshing summer rain, the lush grasslands of Xilin Gol League in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region set the stage for the opening of the 35th Nadam Fair.

At the opening ceremony, 512 wrestlers marched with confident strides while 1,200 herders rode in on horseback, proudly waving the national flag. Joyful dances and echoing music turned the Xilin Gol grasslands into a vibrant celebration of culture.

According to Wuenqi, deputy director of the East Ujimqin Banner Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Media Bureau, wrestling, horseracing, and archery were once essential skills for Mongolian men to survive in battles. Now, they have become popular cornerstone competitions of the Nadam Fair.

Recognized as a national intangible cultural heritage item, the Nadam Fair stands as a shining symbol of grassland culture and a vital bridge for exchanges among ethnic groups. This year's event marks a transformation from a single festival gathering into a comprehensive cultural tourism brand that highlights cultural heritage and facilitates regional development.

In recent years, Xilin Gol League has revitalized this traditional event by introducing night parades, intangible cultural heritage craft workshops, and interactive ethnic games. These new experiences have breathed fresh life into the festival, effectively boosting summer tourism and drawing visitors from across the country to immerse themselves in the rich charm of grassland culture.

Wrestlers march into the opening ceremony of the 35th Nadam Fair in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on July 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Shi Yi)

Photo shows the opening ceremony of the 35th Nadam Fair in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on July 19, 2025. (Xinhua News Agency/Shi Yi)

