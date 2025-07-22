Yellow peaches enter harvest season in Yanling County, Hunan

Xinhua) 10:49, July 22, 2025

A farmer packs yellow peaches in Shiziba Village of Yanling County, Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 21, 2025. Yellow peaches in Yanling County have entered harvest season. Yellow peach is the characteristic industry of Yanling, which boasts a planting area of about 96,000 mu (6400 hectares) with an expected output of 85,000 tonnes this year. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A farmer picks yellow peaches at an orchard in Shiziba Village of Yanling County, Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 21, 2025. Yellow peaches in Yanling County have entered harvest season. Yellow peach is the characteristic industry of Yanling, which boasts a planting area of about 96,000 mu (6400 hectares) with an expected output of 85,000 tonnes this year. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A farmer picks yellow peaches at an orchard in Shiziba Village of Yanling County, Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 21, 2025. Yellow peaches in Yanling County have entered harvest season. Yellow peach is the characteristic industry of Yanling, which boasts a planting area of about 96,000 mu (6400 hectares) with an expected output of 85,000 tonnes this year. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Farmers pack yellow peaches in Shiziba Village of Yanling County, Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 21, 2025. Yellow peaches in Yanling County have entered harvest season. Yellow peach is the characteristic industry of Yanling, which boasts a planting area of about 96,000 mu (6400 hectares) with an expected output of 85,000 tonnes this year. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A farmer picks yellow peaches at an orchard in Shiziba Village of Yanling County, Zhuzhou, central China's Hunan Province, July 21, 2025. Yellow peaches in Yanling County have entered harvest season. Yellow peach is the characteristic industry of Yanling, which boasts a planting area of about 96,000 mu (6400 hectares) with an expected output of 85,000 tonnes this year. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)