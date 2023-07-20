Yangshan honey peaches from E China's Jiangsu see strong sales at home and abroad

People's Daily Online) 09:20, July 20, 2023

Known as the "hometown of honey peaches," Yangshan township in Wuxi city, east China's Jiangsu Province, has increased support for the sale and export of honey peaches this year.

"Sales of honey peaches this year are very positive. Online sales registered robust growth through live-streaming sessions. We sold 5,000 to 10,000 boxes of honey peaches each day at peak time. Sales of the fruits increased nearly tenfold from last year," said the general manager of a cooperative in Yangshan township.

A man promotes Yangshan honey peaches in a livestream session. (Photo/Yu Mengmeng)

Thanks to good quality, one single peach weighing over 0.5 kilograms can be sold for more than 200 yuan ($28) in China, and for 308 yuan in Singapore, and 508 yuan in Dubai.

"Honey peaches are very popular overseas. We receive orders for around 800 to 1,000 boxes of honey peaches from Singapore and about 1,000 boxes from Dubai each time, and export the fruits two to three times every week," according to the overseas sales department head of a local company.

Yangshan had 38,000 mu (2,533 hectares) of honey peach orchards in 2022. The total output value of the peach industry chain approached 2 billion yuan last year, and the per capita disposable income of local farmers exceeded 62,000 yuan.

