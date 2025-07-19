Home>>
Chinese premier announces construction of Yarlung Zangbo hydropower project
(Xinhua) 16:25, July 19, 2025
NYINGCHI, Xizang, July 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang announced Saturday the start of the construction of a hydropower project in the lower reaches of the Yarlung Zangbo River.
Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the announcement while attending a groundbreaking ceremony in Nyingchi City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region.
